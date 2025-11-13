141 0 Kommentare Accentro Real Estate AG Triumphs with Bold Restructuring Plan!

Accentro Real Estate AG has turned a new page, securing its future with a successful restructuring plan. With the Local Court Charlottenburg's nod, the company has revamped its bond terms. New leadership is on the horizon with Paul Sisak and Dr. Nedim Cen at the helm. This strategic move aims to bolster long-term stability and foster growth. As a key player in Germany's residential market, Accentro is poised for a promising future.

