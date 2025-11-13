Accentro Real Estate AG Triumphs with Bold Restructuring Plan!
Accentro Real Estate AG has turned a new page, securing its future with a successful restructuring plan. With the Local Court Charlottenburg's nod, the company has revamped its bond terms. New leadership is on the horizon with Paul Sisak and Dr. Nedim Cen at the helm. This strategic move aims to bolster long-term stability and foster growth. As a key player in Germany's residential market, Accentro is poised for a promising future.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- Accentro Real Estate AG successfully completed its restructuring plan as confirmed by the Local Court Charlottenburg on September 23, 2025.
- The restructuring involved amendments to the terms of the 2020/2026 and 2021/2029 bonds, as previously announced on July 25, 2025.
- The Supervisory Board now includes Paul Sisak, Dr. Nedim Cen, and a third member expected to be Richard Lewis, pending court appointment.
- The completion of the restructuring measures is aimed at ensuring the company's long-term stability and positive business development.
- Accentro Real Estate AG is a leading residential investor in Germany, focusing on tenant-oriented sales, property portfolio sales, and property management.
- The company's shares are listed on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under WKN: A40ZVK and ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3.
