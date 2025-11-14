Allianz Hits Record High, Eyes €17B Profit Milestone

Allianz achieved record results in Q3 2025, with operating profit increasing by 12.6% to €4.4 billion and shareholders' core net income rising by 12.7% to €2.9 billion.

For the first nine months of 2025, total business volume rose by 8.5% to €141.2 billion, with operating profit reaching a record €13.1 billion, 82% of the full-year outlook midpoint.

Shareholders' core net income for 9M 2025 increased by 10.5% to €8.4 billion, and core earnings per share grew by 12.2% to €21.43.

Allianz expects a full-year operating profit of at least €17 billion for 2025, likely between €17 billion and €17.5 billion.

The company maintained a strong Solvency II capitalization ratio of 209% and executed a share buy-back program of up to €2 billion by September 2025.

The Property-Casualty segment showed strong performance with a record operating profit of €2.4 billion in Q3 2025, driven by excellent internal growth and improved combined ratios.

The next important date at Allianz is on 14.11.2025.

