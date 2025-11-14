Allianz Hits Record High, Eyes €17B Profit Milestone
Allianz has soared to new heights in Q3 2025, setting impressive records across the board. With a 12.6% surge in operating profit and a 12.7% rise in core net income, the company is on a remarkable trajectory. In the first nine months, Allianz's business volume expanded by 8.5%, underscoring its robust growth strategy. Poised for a full-year operating profit of at least €17 billion, Allianz continues to lead with confidence.
- Allianz achieved record results in Q3 2025, with operating profit increasing by 12.6% to €4.4 billion and shareholders' core net income rising by 12.7% to €2.9 billion.
- For the first nine months of 2025, total business volume rose by 8.5% to €141.2 billion, with operating profit reaching a record €13.1 billion, 82% of the full-year outlook midpoint.
- Shareholders' core net income for 9M 2025 increased by 10.5% to €8.4 billion, and core earnings per share grew by 12.2% to €21.43.
- Allianz expects a full-year operating profit of at least €17 billion for 2025, likely between €17 billion and €17.5 billion.
- The company maintained a strong Solvency II capitalization ratio of 209% and executed a share buy-back program of up to €2 billion by September 2025.
- The Property-Casualty segment showed strong performance with a record operating profit of €2.4 billion in Q3 2025, driven by excellent internal growth and improved combined ratios.
The next important date, Results Q3 2025, at Allianz is on 14.11.2025.
