Brockhaus Tech: 3.6% Revenue Rise, 26.8% EBITDA Margin in 2025
Brockhaus Technologies AG navigates 2025 with strategic acumen, showcasing growth and innovation across its segments, while maintaining financial stability and a promising outlook.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Brockhaus Technologies AG reported a revenue increase of +3.6% to €182 million in the first nine months of 2025, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.8%.
- Bikeleasing, a segment of Brockhaus Technologies, achieved a revenue of €160 million (+6.1% year-over-year) with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.7%, continuing to invest in its long-term growth strategy.
- IHSE, another segment, increased its gross profit margin due to the expansion of its Government & Defense business, despite a revenue decline to €21 million (-12.0% year-over-year).
- The company's net debt remains well below the target level at 0.99x of adjusted LTM EBITDA.
- The fiscal year 2025 outlook is confirmed, with expected revenue between €225 million and €235 million and adjusted EBITDA between €50 million and €55 million.
- Bikeleasing is transforming from a single-product company into a multi-benefit platform and has acquired a minority stake in the U.S. company Ridepanda to expand internationally.
The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 12,400EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,425EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.
