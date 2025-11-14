Boost Sales & Earnings Surge: Sonova Holding Outshines Market

Sonova reported strong sales and earnings growth in local currencies for the first half of the 2025/26 financial year, with group sales reaching CHF 1,815.4 million, up 4.9% in local currencies.

The Hearing Instruments and Audiological Care businesses showed strong growth, with a 7.0% increase in local currencies, contributing to market share gains.

Unfavorable exchange-rate movements negatively impacted results in Swiss francs, leading to a 1.0% decline in sales and a 1.6% increase in normalized EBITA.

Sonova announced organizational changes to strengthen customer-centric approaches and regional responsiveness, starting November 17, 2025.

The company confirmed its outlook for the 2025/26 financial year, expecting consolidated sales to increase by 5-9% and normalized EBITA to grow by 14-18% at constant exchange rates.

Sonova introduced new products, including the Phonak Infinio Ultra, which advances AI in hearing aids, and Virto R Infinio, the first custom In-The-Ear device with rechargeability.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Sonova Holding is on 14.11.2025.

The price of Sonova Holding at the time of the news was 235,50EUR and was up +0,02 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 235,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.





