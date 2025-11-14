Nagarro's Q3 2025: Revenue & EBITDA Soar, Share Buyback Announced

Nagarro reported a 9.4% year-over-year revenue growth in constant currency for Q3 2025, with revenue reaching €254.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 27.2% year-over-year to €44.0 million in Q3 2025.

The company announced a share redemption of 853,688 treasury shares and plans to buy back up to 450,000 shares with a purchase volume limit of EUR 20 million.

Despite operational efficiency, Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months of 2025 was negatively impacted by a €19.7 million revaluation loss due to currency fluctuations.

Nagarro's headcount increased by 233 professionals in Q3 2025, bringing the total to approximately 17,700 employees across 39 countries.

The company maintained its guidance for the full year 2025 and plans to hold an analyst and investor earnings call on November 14, 2025.

