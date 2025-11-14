Bechtle Bounces Back: Growth Resurgence

Bechtle AG reported an 8.4% increase in business volume in Q3 2025, reaching €2,048.7 million.

International business grew by 17.0%, contributing to overall revenue growth of 5.1% to €1,588.2 million.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by 2.4% to €80.5 million, with a significant 20.5% improvement compared to Q2 2025.

The company confirmed its full-year forecast, expecting continued positive momentum in Q4 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, Bechtle employed 16,300 people, a 4.4% increase year-on-year, primarily due to acquisitions.

Operating cash flow reached €149.1 million after nine months, reflecting strong liquidity and effective cash flow management.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Bechtle is on 14.11.2025.

