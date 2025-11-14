Bechtle Bounces Back: Growth Resurgence
Bechtle AG showcases robust growth in Q3 2025, with international expansion fueling a notable rise in revenue and earnings.
Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography - picture alliance
- Bechtle AG reported an 8.4% increase in business volume in Q3 2025, reaching €2,048.7 million.
- International business grew by 17.0%, contributing to overall revenue growth of 5.1% to €1,588.2 million.
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by 2.4% to €80.5 million, with a significant 20.5% improvement compared to Q2 2025.
- The company confirmed its full-year forecast, expecting continued positive momentum in Q4 2025.
- As of September 30, 2025, Bechtle employed 16,300 people, a 4.4% increase year-on-year, primarily due to acquisitions.
- Operating cash flow reached €149.1 million after nine months, reflecting strong liquidity and effective cash flow management.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Bechtle is on 14.11.2025.
The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 36,39EUR and was up +4,24 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,43EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.758,08PKT (+0,29 %).
+15,05 %
+14,96 %
+11,67 %
+0,96 %
+23,07 %
+5,99 %
-31,42 %
+181,01 %
+678,01 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte