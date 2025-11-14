    StartseitevorwärtsRohstoffevorwärtsSilber RohstoffvorwärtsNachrichten zu Silber
    1305 Aufrufe 1305 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DroneShield, Cidara Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    DroneShield, Cidara Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    Foto:

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Cidara Therapeutics +37,70 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A) +13,64 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Denso +8,32 % Fahrzeugindustrie Nachrichten
    🟥 Bitfarms -7,66 % Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Red Cat Holdings -13,55 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 BayWa -14,74 % Industrie/Mischkonzerne Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu BioNTech SE ADR!
    Long
    96,81€
    Basispreis
    0,68
    Ask
    × 13,06
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    113,83€
    Basispreis
    1,03
    Ask
    × 8,62
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Highland Critical Minerals Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥈 Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Beyond Meat Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten
      Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      BayWa Industrie/Mischkonzerne Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DroneShield 120 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 BioNTech 119 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 95 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 68 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Anavex Life Sciences 64 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 60 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    Markt Bote
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DroneShield, Cidara Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.