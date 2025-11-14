DroneShield, Cidara Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cidara Therapeutics
|+37,70 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A)
|+13,64 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Denso
|+8,32 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Bitfarms
|-7,66 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Red Cat Holdings
|-13,55 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|BayWa
|-14,74 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Highland Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|BayWa
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|120
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|BioNTech
|119
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|95
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|68
|Rohstoffe
|Anavex Life Sciences
|64
|Biotechnologie
|Tesla
|60
|Fahrzeugindustrie
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte