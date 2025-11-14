Deutsche Rohstoff Posts EUR 150M Revenue in Q3

Deutsche Rohstoff AG reported a revenue of EUR 150.1 million for the first nine months of 2025, down from EUR 171.6 million in the previous year.

The company produced an average of 13,680 BOEPD, with oil production slightly above the previous year at 2,398,961 barrels.

EBITDA for the nine months was EUR 101.7 million, a decrease from EUR 122.2 million in the previous year, influenced by exchange rate effects and drilling program costs.

Consolidated net income fell to EUR 22.0 million from EUR 36.2 million in the previous year.

Positive free cash flow was reported at EUR 26.5 million, with net debt reduced by over 8% to around EUR 144 million.

The company expects revenue and EBITDA for 2025 to be at the upper end of the forecast range, with ongoing strong production from new wells.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 47,85EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.






