Deutsche Rohstoff Posts EUR 150M Revenue in Q3
Deutsche Rohstoff AG's financial journey in 2025 showcases resilience amidst challenges, with notable shifts in revenue, production, and strategic financial maneuvers.
- Deutsche Rohstoff AG reported a revenue of EUR 150.1 million for the first nine months of 2025, down from EUR 171.6 million in the previous year.
- The company produced an average of 13,680 BOEPD, with oil production slightly above the previous year at 2,398,961 barrels.
- EBITDA for the nine months was EUR 101.7 million, a decrease from EUR 122.2 million in the previous year, influenced by exchange rate effects and drilling program costs.
- Consolidated net income fell to EUR 22.0 million from EUR 36.2 million in the previous year.
- Positive free cash flow was reported at EUR 26.5 million, with net debt reduced by over 8% to around EUR 144 million.
- The company expects revenue and EBITDA for 2025 to be at the upper end of the forecast range, with ongoing strong production from new wells.
