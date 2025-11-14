clearvise AG: Steady Growth & Promising Dividend Future

clearvise AG reported stable consolidated revenue of EUR 27.4 million for the first nine months of 2025, comparable to the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 19.1 million, reflecting the strength of its diversified portfolio.

Electricity production decreased to 335.1 GWh, primarily due to unfavorable weather conditions, particularly in the first quarter.

The company plans a long-term dividend payout strategy, aiming for gradual increases in dividends aligned with operating earnings growth.

clearvise will outsource its operational business to Tion Renewables starting January 1, 2026, to enhance efficiency and cost savings.

The management anticipates full-year 2025 revenue to be between EUR 43.3 million and EUR 45.5 million, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment.

The price of clearvise at the time of the news was 1,4550EUR and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.






