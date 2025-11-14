clearvise AG: Steady Growth & Promising Dividend Future
clearvise AG showcases resilience with stable revenues and a strategic outlook, despite weather challenges impacting electricity production.
- clearvise AG reported stable consolidated revenue of EUR 27.4 million for the first nine months of 2025, comparable to the previous year.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 19.1 million, reflecting the strength of its diversified portfolio.
- Electricity production decreased to 335.1 GWh, primarily due to unfavorable weather conditions, particularly in the first quarter.
- The company plans a long-term dividend payout strategy, aiming for gradual increases in dividends aligned with operating earnings growth.
- clearvise will outsource its operational business to Tion Renewables starting January 1, 2026, to enhance efficiency and cost savings.
- The management anticipates full-year 2025 revenue to be between EUR 43.3 million and EUR 45.5 million, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment.
The price of clearvise at the time of the news was 1,4550EUR and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.
