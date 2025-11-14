H&R Unveils Q3 2025 Report Highlights
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA faces financial headwinds with lower revenues and earnings, prompting a revised forecast, yet remains a leader in specialty-chemicals innovation.
- H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported nine-month sales revenue of EUR 963.7 million and earnings of EUR 60.5 million, both below the previous year's figures.
- The company adjusted its full-year forecast to a lower earnings range, expecting results at the lower end of EUR 77.0 million to EUR 90.0 million.
- For Q3 2025, H&R achieved an EBITDA of EUR 20.3 million, a decrease from EUR 24.8 million in Q3 2024, with a slight net loss of EUR -0.7 million compared to a profit of EUR 3.5 million in the previous year.
- Q3 2025 sales revenues were EUR 310.6 million, down from EUR 338.1 million in Q3 2024, with declines across ChemPharm REFINING, ChemPharm SALES, and PLASTICS segments.
- The company's balance sheet total decreased to EUR 983.6 million as of September 30, 2025, from EUR 1,014.8 million at the end of 2024, with equity also decreasing.
- H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, developing and manufacturing hydrocarbon chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products, as well as high-precision plastic parts.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at H&R is on 14.11.2025.
The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,8950EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.
