H&R Unveils Q3 2025 Report Highlights

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported nine-month sales revenue of EUR 963.7 million and earnings of EUR 60.5 million, both below the previous year's figures.

The company adjusted its full-year forecast to a lower earnings range, expecting results at the lower end of EUR 77.0 million to EUR 90.0 million.

For Q3 2025, H&R achieved an EBITDA of EUR 20.3 million, a decrease from EUR 24.8 million in Q3 2024, with a slight net loss of EUR -0.7 million compared to a profit of EUR 3.5 million in the previous year.

Q3 2025 sales revenues were EUR 310.6 million, down from EUR 338.1 million in Q3 2024, with declines across ChemPharm REFINING, ChemPharm SALES, and PLASTICS segments.

The company's balance sheet total decreased to EUR 983.6 million as of September 30, 2025, from EUR 1,014.8 million at the end of 2024, with equity also decreasing.

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, developing and manufacturing hydrocarbon chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products, as well as high-precision plastic parts.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at H&R is on 14.11.2025.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,8950EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.





