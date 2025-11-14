    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    137 Aufrufe 137 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nagarro's Q3 2025: Revenue Up 9.4%, EBITDA Soars 27.2%, Buyback Announced

    Nagarro's Q3 2025 results reveal impressive growth, strategic moves, and workforce expansion, setting a strong foundation for future success.

    Nagarro's Q3 2025: Revenue Up 9.4%, EBITDA Soars 27.2%, Buyback Announced
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Nagarro reported Q3 2025 revenue of €254.6 million, reflecting a 9.4% YoY growth in constant currency and a 4.8% increase from Q3 2024.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025 rose to €44.0 million, a 27.2% YoY increase, while net profit grew to €21.4 million, up 68.0% YoY.
    • The company maintained its guidance for the full year 2025 despite a decline in Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period due to currency revaluation losses.
    • Nagarro plans to redeem 853,688 treasury shares and buy back up to 450,000 shares, with a total purchase limit of €20 million.
    • For the first nine months of 2025, revenue reached €753.4 million, a 3.9% YoY increase, while net profit slightly declined to €41.0 million.
    • The company's workforce increased by 233 professionals in Q3 2025, bringing the total to approximately 17,680 employees.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    Nagarro's Q3 2025: Revenue Up 9.4%, EBITDA Soars 27.2%, Buyback Announced Nagarro's Q3 2025 results reveal impressive growth, strategic moves, and workforce expansion, setting a strong foundation for future success.