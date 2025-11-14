Nagarro's Q3 2025: Revenue Up 9.4%, EBITDA Soars 27.2%, Buyback Announced
Nagarro's Q3 2025 results reveal impressive growth, strategic moves, and workforce expansion, setting a strong foundation for future success.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Nagarro reported Q3 2025 revenue of €254.6 million, reflecting a 9.4% YoY growth in constant currency and a 4.8% increase from Q3 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025 rose to €44.0 million, a 27.2% YoY increase, while net profit grew to €21.4 million, up 68.0% YoY.
- The company maintained its guidance for the full year 2025 despite a decline in Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period due to currency revaluation losses.
- Nagarro plans to redeem 853,688 treasury shares and buy back up to 450,000 shares, with a total purchase limit of €20 million.
- For the first nine months of 2025, revenue reached €753.4 million, a 3.9% YoY increase, while net profit slightly declined to €41.0 million.
- The company's workforce increased by 233 professionals in Q3 2025, bringing the total to approximately 17,680 employees.
