DeFi Tech's $22.5M Q3 Revenue, $9M Income & CEO Change!
DeFi Technologies navigates market challenges with strategic leadership and financial resilience, marking a pivotal quarter in its growth journey.
- DeFi Technologies reported Q3 2025 revenues of $22.5 million and operating income of $9 million, indicating strong profitability despite a decrease from the previous year.
- Valour's asset management business saw a significant increase in assets under management (AUM), reaching approximately $989.1 million, up from $772.9 million in the previous quarter.
- The company experienced consistent net inflows into its ETP products, totaling $38.8 million for the quarter and $116.2 million year-to-date.
- DeFi Technologies revised its 2025 revenue guidance down from $218.6 million to $116.6 million due to delays in executing arbitrage opportunities and market conditions affecting trading spreads.
- Johan Wattenström was appointed as the new CEO and Executive Chairman, succeeding Olivier Roussy Newton, who will remain as a strategic advisor.
- The company holds a strong cash balance of $119.5 million and a total value of cash and digital asset treasury of $165.7 million, positioning it well for future growth and strategic investments.
