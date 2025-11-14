Grünenthal's 4.125% Bond Extension Priced for 05/28

Grünenthal announced the extension of its Senior Secured Notes by €175 million, increasing the total to €675 million, with an issue date of November 26, 2025.

The Additional Notes will have the same interest rate of 4.625% and maturity in 2031 as the Existing Notes.

The net proceeds from the bond extension will be used to pay down existing bank liabilities and for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions.

The Additional Notes will be issued outside the U.S. under Regulation S and will have a temporary ISIN that will become permanent after a 40-day compliance period.

Grünenthal plans to announce its financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, on November 28, 2025, with expected Q3 revenues of €1,351 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €404 million.

The announcement clarifies that the Additional Notes are not registered under U.S. securities laws and are offered only to relevant persons outside the U.S. and the UK.

The price of Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 at the time of the news was 100,48EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.





