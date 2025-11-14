LR Health & Beauty Launches Bond Procedure for 2024/2028 Series
LR Health & Beauty SE, a global leader in wellness, seeks bondholder backing to address a looming financial challenge, emphasizing its enduring commitment to quality and sustainability.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- LR Health & Beauty SE has initiated a Written Procedure for its 2024/2028 Bonds due to an expected breach of the leverage covenant as of September 30, 2025.
- The leverage covenant requires a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.50:1, which the company anticipates failing to meet.
- Bondholders are asked to temporarily waive any breaches and postpone interest payments due in November 2025 and February 2026 until a restructuring proposal is approved.
- The voting period for the Written Procedure ends on November 28, 2025, with a record date of November 17, 2025.
- LR Health & Beauty SE operates in 32 countries, focusing on high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetics, and has been established since 1985.
- The company employs around 1,200 people and has a commitment to sustainability through initiatives like the LR Global Kids Fund.
0,00 %
+1,81 %
-49,40 %
-54,20 %
-53,57 %
-55,13 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.