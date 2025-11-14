DAX, Cidara Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cidara Therapeutics
|+103,28 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Nagarro
|+28,01 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Quantum
|+18,24 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Superior Plus
|-20,41 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Anavex Life Sciences
|-30,08 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|TPG Telecom
|-33,98 %
|Telekommunikation
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Rainbow Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|BayWa
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|Humanoid Global Holdings
|Unterhaltung
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|370
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|123
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|108
|Sonstige Technologie
|BioNTech
|103
|Biotechnologie
|Anavex Life Sciences
|90
|Biotechnologie
|Tesla
|70
|Fahrzeugindustrie
