129 0 Kommentare Cicor Boosts Aerospace Orders, Acquires Valtronic Sites

Cicor Technologies Ltd is soaring to new heights with significant aerospace and defense orders, boosting its book-to-bill rate and expanding its global footprint. The strategic acquisition of Valtronic's sites in Morocco and the USA marks a pivotal expansion, enhancing Cicor's production capabilities and market reach. With new contracts worth CHF 40 million and an anticipated sales boost of CHF 20 million, Cicor is poised for substantial growth and innovation.

