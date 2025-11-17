Cicor Boosts Aerospace Orders, Acquires Valtronic Sites
Cicor Technologies Ltd is soaring to new heights with significant aerospace and defense orders, boosting its book-to-bill rate and expanding its global footprint. The strategic acquisition of Valtronic's sites in Morocco and the USA marks a pivotal expansion, enhancing Cicor's production capabilities and market reach. With new contracts worth CHF 40 million and an anticipated sales boost of CHF 20 million, Cicor is poised for substantial growth and innovation.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Technologies Ltd has secured major new orders from Aerospace & Defence customers, increasing the book-to-bill rate to 1.09 YTD October.
- Cicor completed the acquisition of Valtronic's production sites in Morocco and Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
- The new contracts from A&D customers in October amounted to approximately CHF 40 million, reflecting Cicor's strong market position.
- The acquisition of Valtronic sites will add around 220 employees and generate additional sales of at least CHF 20 million for Cicor.
- The acquisition marks Cicor's first production facility in the United States, meeting the demand for US-based manufacturing.
- In Morocco, Cicor is doubling its local production capacity by integrating the Valtronic site, which will help meet growing customer demand in 2026.
-1,44 %
-2,24 %
-7,33 %
-3,69 %
+222,90 %
+353,70 %
+395,40 %
+131,79 %
