SIG Group AG Appoints Mikko Keto as CEO
Mikko Keto, a seasoned leader in business transformation, steps in as CEO of SIG Group AG, a Swiss packaging giant renowned for its sustainable innovations and robust market presence.
- SIG Group AG has appointed Mikko Keto as Chief Executive Officer, effective in the first half of 2026.
- Mikko Keto previously served as Group CEO of FLSmidth, where he executed a comprehensive business transformation.
- Keto has a background in business transformation across several companies, including Nokia Networks, KONE Corporation, Metso Corporation, and FLSmidth.
- Mikko Keto holds a Master of Science in Economics from the Helsinki School of Economics and will be based at SIG's headquarters in Switzerland.
- SIG is a leading provider of packaging solutions, with a focus on sustainability and innovation, headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland.
- SIG Group AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and had a revenue of €3.3 billion in 2024, with an AAA ESG rating by MSCI.
