SUESS MicroTec Unveils Bold Growth & Sustainability Plans

SUSS MicroTec SE plans to grow sales to €750-€900 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 9-13%.

The company targets a gross profit margin of 43-45% and an EBIT margin of 20-22% by 2030.

Research and development expenses are expected to increase to 11% of sales by 2030.

SUSS aims to grow faster than the semiconductor industry, which is expected to grow at 7% annually.

Key growth drivers include defending market position, innovative solutions for new markets, and expanding the service business.

Presentations from the Capital Markets Day will be available on the SUSS website.

