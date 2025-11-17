SUESS MicroTec Unveils Bold Growth & Sustainability Plans
SUSS MicroTec SE is on a growth trajectory, targeting €750-€900 million in sales by 2030, with plans to outpace the semiconductor industry's growth through strategic innovation and market expansion.
Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
- SUSS MicroTec SE plans to grow sales to €750-€900 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 9-13%.
- The company targets a gross profit margin of 43-45% and an EBIT margin of 20-22% by 2030.
- Research and development expenses are expected to increase to 11% of sales by 2030.
- SUSS aims to grow faster than the semiconductor industry, which is expected to grow at 7% annually.
- Key growth drivers include defending market position, innovative solutions for new markets, and expanding the service business.
- Presentations from the Capital Markets Day will be available on the SUSS website.
The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 34,94EUR and was up +3,96 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,73EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,26 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.115,91PKT (-0,57 %).
+9,16 %
+20,20 %
+7,66 %
+38,24 %
-27,00 %
+168,84 %
+121,99 %
+437,52 %
+50,10 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte