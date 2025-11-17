Almonty Industries, Leap Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Mike Dot - stock.adobe.com
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Leap Therapeutics
|+15,25 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Beyond Meat
|+14,00 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥉
|BTQ Technologies
|+11,70 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Plug Power
|-8,77 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Focus Minerals
|-9,82 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Netflix
|-89,92 %
|Printmedien
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|BayWa
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|DeFi Technologies
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|34
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Silber
|30
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Bitcoin
|27
|-
|Evotec
|27
|Biotechnologie
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|26
|Pharmaindustrie
|Monument Mining
|19
|Rohstoffe
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte