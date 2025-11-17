JDC Group's EBITDA Soars 50% Amid Economic Challenges

JDC Group AG reported a significant earnings increase in Q3 2025, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 50% despite challenging economic conditions.

Revenue increased by 5.6% in Q3 to EUR 55.1 million and by 11.2% in the first nine months to EUR 175.9 million.

Adjusted EBIT doubled in Q3 to EUR 1.7 million and rose by 64.5% over the nine-month period to EUR 7.6 million.

JDC Group acquired 60% of FMK Group, financed by a EUR 70 million Nordic Bond, which was fully placed in August 2025.

Revenue in the Advisortech segment declined by 1.8% in Q3 but increased by 4.8% in the first nine months, while the Advisory segment saw a revenue increase of 52.1% in Q3 and 46.4% in the first nine months.

The Group's consolidated net income, adjusted for one-time transaction costs, improved by 48.5% in the first nine months to EUR 4.5 million.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at JDC Group is on 17.11.2025.

The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 28,25EUR and was down -1,22 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,53 % since publication.





