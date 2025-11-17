    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsJDC Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu JDC Group
    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    JDC Group's EBITDA Soars 50% Amid Economic Challenges

    JDC Group AG has defied economic odds, showcasing a remarkable financial leap in Q3 2025. With a 50% surge in adjusted EBITDA and a strategic acquisition, the company is on a growth trajectory.

    JDC Group's EBITDA Soars 50% Amid Economic Challenges
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • JDC Group AG reported a significant earnings increase in Q3 2025, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 50% despite challenging economic conditions.
    • Revenue increased by 5.6% in Q3 to EUR 55.1 million and by 11.2% in the first nine months to EUR 175.9 million.
    • Adjusted EBIT doubled in Q3 to EUR 1.7 million and rose by 64.5% over the nine-month period to EUR 7.6 million.
    • JDC Group acquired 60% of FMK Group, financed by a EUR 70 million Nordic Bond, which was fully placed in August 2025.
    • Revenue in the Advisortech segment declined by 1.8% in Q3 but increased by 4.8% in the first nine months, while the Advisory segment saw a revenue increase of 52.1% in Q3 and 46.4% in the first nine months.
    • The Group's consolidated net income, adjusted for one-time transaction costs, improved by 48.5% in the first nine months to EUR 4.5 million.

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at JDC Group is on 17.11.2025.

    The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 28,25EUR and was down -1,22 % compared with the previous day.
    5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,53 % since publication.


    JDC Group

    -3,85 %
    -10,78 %
    +1,11 %
    -9,60 %
    +15,68 %
    +78,43 %
    +210,23 %
    +565,20 %
    +166,99 %
    ISIN:DE000A0B9N37WKN:A0B9N3





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    JDC Group's EBITDA Soars 50% Amid Economic Challenges JDC Group AG has defied economic odds, showcasing a remarkable financial leap in Q3 2025. With a 50% surge in adjusted EBITDA and a strategic acquisition, the company is on a growth trajectory.