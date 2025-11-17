YOC AG Thrives: Revenue Growth Defies 2025's Operational Challenges
YOC AG navigates a dynamic 2025, balancing robust revenue growth with strategic challenges in the digital advertising landscape.
Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
- YOC AG reported a 13% increase in consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2025, reaching approximately EUR 26.6 million.
- Sales revenues in the third quarter of 2025 increased by 18% year-over-year.
- EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 1.2 million, while the consolidated net profit was EUR -0.9 million.
- The company faced operational challenges, including costs from Swedish market expansion, currency-related expenses, and higher material costs for the VIS.X platform.
- YOC AG revised its full-year guidance, expecting EBITDA between EUR 4.0 million and EUR 5.0 million, and a net profit of EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.0 million.
- YOC AG is a technology company specializing in digital advertising software, with its VIS.X platform enhancing advertising experiences and monetization for premium publishers.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at YOC is on 17.11.2025.
The price of YOC at the time of the news was 12,250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-8,57 %
0,00 %
-4,35 %
-11,68 %
-21,43 %
-6,56 %
+137,25 %
+475,10 %
-37,98 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte