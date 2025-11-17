YOC AG Thrives: Revenue Growth Defies 2025's Operational Challenges

YOC AG reported a 13% increase in consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2025, reaching approximately EUR 26.6 million.

Sales revenues in the third quarter of 2025 increased by 18% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 1.2 million, while the consolidated net profit was EUR -0.9 million.

The company faced operational challenges, including costs from Swedish market expansion, currency-related expenses, and higher material costs for the VIS.X platform.

YOC AG revised its full-year guidance, expecting EBITDA between EUR 4.0 million and EUR 5.0 million, and a net profit of EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.0 million.

YOC AG is a technology company specializing in digital advertising software, with its VIS.X platform enhancing advertising experiences and monetization for premium publishers.

