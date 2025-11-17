121 0 Kommentare Autodoc's Impressive Growth in First 9 Months of 2023!

Autodoc is accelerating into the future with impressive financial strides. With a remarkable 17% surge in sales revenue and an 8.3% rise in EBITDA, the company is setting new benchmarks. The B2B sector more than doubled its revenue, while B2C enjoyed robust double-digit growth. Autodoc's expansion into Belgium with a new warehouse and enhanced marketplace capabilities marks a strategic leap. A 12.2% increase in active customers and a higher average order value underscore the brand's growing appeal. The launch of the goCORE brand and the expansion of AUTODOC PRO connect over 30,000 workshops, revolutionizing the automotive service landscape.

