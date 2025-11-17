Autodoc's Impressive Growth in First 9 Months of 2023!
Autodoc is accelerating into the future with impressive financial strides. With a remarkable 17% surge in sales revenue and an 8.3% rise in EBITDA, the company is setting new benchmarks. The B2B sector more than doubled its revenue, while B2C enjoyed robust double-digit growth. Autodoc's expansion into Belgium with a new warehouse and enhanced marketplace capabilities marks a strategic leap. A 12.2% increase in active customers and a higher average order value underscore the brand's growing appeal. The launch of the goCORE brand and the expansion of AUTODOC PRO connect over 30,000 workshops, revolutionizing the automotive service landscape.
- Sales revenue increased by 17.0% to €1.33 billion in the first nine months of 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.3% to €120.5 million, with a margin of 9.0%.
- B2B sales revenue more than doubled, while B2C saw double-digit growth.
- Autodoc expanded its MARKETPLACE and logistics capabilities, including a new warehouse in Belgium.
- The number of active customers increased by 12.2% to 9.1 million, with average order value rising to €94.5.
- Autodoc launched the professional own brand goCORE and expanded AUTODOC PRO, connecting over 30,000 workshops across Europe.
