Steyr Motors Adjusts 2025 Forecast, Confirms Medium-Term Outlook

Steyr Motors AG has adjusted its revenue forecast for the fiscal year 2025 due to delays in orders from international government customers.

The expected revenue for 2025 is now between EUR 48 million and EUR 52 million, a 15% to 25% increase compared to 2024, down from a previously anticipated increase of at least 40%.

The operating EBIT margin is now projected to be between approximately 13% and around 16%, reduced from a previous expectation of above 20%.

The adjustments are attributed to increased production costs and personnel expenses that are not matched by the delayed sales revenues.

Despite the current order delays, Steyr Motors maintains a positive outlook on its medium to long-term market and business prospects, confirming its medium-term forecast for the fiscal year 2027.

The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, indicating the company's responsibility for the disclosed information.

The next important date, German Equity Forum (November 24-26, 2025), at Steyr Motors is on 24.11.2025.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 42,50EUR and was down -9,19 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,82 % since publication.





