Steyr Motors Adjusts 2025 Forecast, Confirms Medium-Term Outlook
Steyr Motors AG revises its 2025 revenue forecast due to order delays, adjusting expectations amidst rising costs. Projected revenue now stands at EUR 48-52 million, marking a 15-25% growth, down from a 40% forecast. Operating EBIT margin is revised to 13-16%, influenced by increased production and personnel costs. Despite challenges, Steyr Motors remains optimistic about future prospects, adhering to EU disclosure regulations.
- Steyr Motors AG has adjusted its revenue forecast for the fiscal year 2025 due to delays in orders from international government customers.
- The expected revenue for 2025 is now between EUR 48 million and EUR 52 million, a 15% to 25% increase compared to 2024, down from a previously anticipated increase of at least 40%.
- The operating EBIT margin is now projected to be between approximately 13% and around 16%, reduced from a previous expectation of above 20%.
- The adjustments are attributed to increased production costs and personnel expenses that are not matched by the delayed sales revenues.
- Despite the current order delays, Steyr Motors maintains a positive outlook on its medium to long-term market and business prospects, confirming its medium-term forecast for the fiscal year 2027.
- The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, indicating the company's responsibility for the disclosed information.
The next important date, German Equity Forum (November 24-26, 2025), at Steyr Motors is on 24.11.2025.
The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 42,50EUR and was down -9,19 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,82 % since publication.
