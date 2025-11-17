    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSteyr Motors AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Steyr Motors
    125 Aufrufe 125 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Steyr Motors: Growth Goals Firm Amid Order Delays

    Steyr Motors confidently navigates temporary setbacks, focusing on strategic growth and international expansion to achieve ambitious medium-term targets.

    Steyr Motors: Growth Goals Firm Amid Order Delays
    • Steyr Motors confirms medium-term growth targets despite temporary order postponements.
    • Forecast for 2025 adjusted to expect revenue growth of 15% to 25% and an EBIT margin of 13% to 16%.
    • Order backlog exceeds EUR 300 million by 2030, with international expansion and structural growth drivers supporting medium-term prospects.
    • New business areas, such as mobile power generation and C2 emissions certification in China, offer additional growth potential not yet reflected in the current order backlog.
    • International expansion includes new distribution agreements in the UK and Greece, market entry in Poland, a new location in Dubai, and a joint venture in Singapore.
    • Despite current delays, Steyr Motors maintains its medium-term targets for 2027, aiming for revenue of approximately EUR 140 million and EBIT of approximately EUR 40 million.

    The next important date, German Equity Forum (November 24-26, 2025), at Steyr Motors is on 24.11.2025.

    The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 40,60EUR and was down -13,25 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,72 % since publication.


    Steyr Motors

    -5,98 %
    -4,25 %
    -11,22 %
    -14,26 %
    +225,63 %
    +188,34 %
    ISIN:AT0000A3FW25WKN:A40TC4





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Steyr Motors: Growth Goals Firm Amid Order Delays Steyr Motors confidently navigates temporary setbacks, focusing on strategic growth and international expansion to achieve ambitious medium-term targets.