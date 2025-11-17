Steyr Motors: Growth Goals Firm Amid Order Delays

Steyr Motors confirms medium-term growth targets despite temporary order postponements.

Forecast for 2025 adjusted to expect revenue growth of 15% to 25% and an EBIT margin of 13% to 16%.

Order backlog exceeds EUR 300 million by 2030, with international expansion and structural growth drivers supporting medium-term prospects.

New business areas, such as mobile power generation and C2 emissions certification in China, offer additional growth potential not yet reflected in the current order backlog.

International expansion includes new distribution agreements in the UK and Greece, market entry in Poland, a new location in Dubai, and a joint venture in Singapore.

Despite current delays, Steyr Motors maintains its medium-term targets for 2027, aiming for revenue of approximately EUR 140 million and EBIT of approximately EUR 40 million.

The next important date, German Equity Forum (November 24-26, 2025), at Steyr Motors is on 24.11.2025.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 40,60EUR and was down -13,25 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,72 % since publication.





