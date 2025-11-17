    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCEPS AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CEPS
    European Network for Technological Resilience and Sovereignty (ETRS) to strengthen Europe's Digital Future

    Berlin (ots) - On the eve of the Summit on European Digital Sovereignty in
    Berlin, leading European think tanks and experts announce the creation of the
    European Network for Technological Resilience and Sovereignty (ETRS). This new
    initiative unites research, policy, and industry to boost Europe's capacity for
    innovation and independence in key technologies like AI, cloud infrastructure,
    and semiconductors. ETRS aims to build the evidence base, foster collaboration,
    and shape policy for a resilient and values-driven digital future.

    Marking a decisive step toward European digital sovereignty, the initiative is
    led by founding members the Bertelsmann Stiftung (Germany), the Centre for
    European Policy Studies (CEPS) (Belgium), the AI & Society Institute (France),
    and the Polish Economic Institute (PEI). Together with over a dozen inaugural
    institutional members from across Europe they aim to strengthen Europe's
    technological resilience and sovereignty in an era of rapid digital
    transformation and growing global dependencies. Europe currently relies on the
    United States and China for more than 80 percent of its critical digital
    technologies, which jeopardize not only the continent's economic
    competitiveness, but also its strategic agency and democratic values.

    "Europe has heard the wake-up call, but greater coordination and evidence-based
    policymaking are needed. This is about more than technology or economics. We
    want support fresh ideas that strengthen Europe's capacity to act with
    confidence in the digital age," says Martin Hullin, Director Network for
    Technological Resilience and Sovereignty at Europe's Future Program, Bertelsmann
    Stiftung, and one of the network's initiators.

    "ETRS will serve as the knowledge pool and connective tissue linking Europe's
    research, policy, and industry communities turning fragmented efforts into a
    shared vision for technological resilience and social and responsible progress,"
    adds Constance de Leusse, Executive Director of the AI and Society Institute.
    ETRS brings together leading research institutions and experts to facilitate
    knowledge exchange, conduct strategic analyses of technology dependencies, and
    identify practical, evidence-based solutions. By promoting policy advocacy for a
    European values-driven, open, and resilient digital infrastructure, the network
    seeks to turn growing political momentum around technological sovereignty into
    coordinated, actionable strategies that help Europe remain innovative, secure,
    and globally competitive. The network's mission is anchored in fostering
    stakeholder coordination and knowledge sharing through regular dialogues and
    joint initiatives; conducting strategic mapping of technology dependencies and
    developing metrics for tracking progress on the way to tech sovereignty and
    resilience; and advancing policy frameworks that support a sovereign and
    competitive European tech landscape. Interested experts and institutions can
    express their interest to join here: http://www.etrs.network

    About the Bertelsmann Stiftung: Inspiring people. Shaping the future.

    The Bertelsmann Stiftung is committed to enabling social participation for
    everyone - politically, economically and culturally. Our programs include
    Education and the Next Generation, Democracy and Social Cohesion, Digitalization
    and the Common Good, Europe's Future, Health, and Sustainable Social Market
    Economies. A nonprofit foundation, the Bertelsmann Stiftung was established in
    1977 by Reinhard Mohn.

    Contact:

    Martin Hullin,
    Tel. +49 (5241) 8181-864
    E-Mail: mailto:martin.hullin@bertelsmann-stiftung.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/7977/6159677
    OTS: Bertelsmann Stiftung




