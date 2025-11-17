European Network for Technological Resilience and Sovereignty (ETRS) to strengthen Europe's Digital Future
Berlin (ots) - On the eve of the Summit on European Digital Sovereignty in
Berlin, leading European think tanks and experts announce the creation of the
European Network for Technological Resilience and Sovereignty (ETRS). This new
initiative unites research, policy, and industry to boost Europe's capacity for
innovation and independence in key technologies like AI, cloud infrastructure,
and semiconductors. ETRS aims to build the evidence base, foster collaboration,
and shape policy for a resilient and values-driven digital future.
Marking a decisive step toward European digital sovereignty, the initiative is
led by founding members the Bertelsmann Stiftung (Germany), the Centre for
European Policy Studies (CEPS) (Belgium), the AI & Society Institute (France),
and the Polish Economic Institute (PEI). Together with over a dozen inaugural
institutional members from across Europe they aim to strengthen Europe's
technological resilience and sovereignty in an era of rapid digital
transformation and growing global dependencies. Europe currently relies on the
United States and China for more than 80 percent of its critical digital
technologies, which jeopardize not only the continent's economic
competitiveness, but also its strategic agency and democratic values.
"Europe has heard the wake-up call, but greater coordination and evidence-based
policymaking are needed. This is about more than technology or economics. We
want support fresh ideas that strengthen Europe's capacity to act with
confidence in the digital age," says Martin Hullin, Director Network for
Technological Resilience and Sovereignty at Europe's Future Program, Bertelsmann
Stiftung, and one of the network's initiators.
"ETRS will serve as the knowledge pool and connective tissue linking Europe's
research, policy, and industry communities turning fragmented efforts into a
shared vision for technological resilience and social and responsible progress,"
adds Constance de Leusse, Executive Director of the AI and Society Institute.
ETRS brings together leading research institutions and experts to facilitate
knowledge exchange, conduct strategic analyses of technology dependencies, and
identify practical, evidence-based solutions. By promoting policy advocacy for a
European values-driven, open, and resilient digital infrastructure, the network
seeks to turn growing political momentum around technological sovereignty into
coordinated, actionable strategies that help Europe remain innovative, secure,
and globally competitive. The network's mission is anchored in fostering
stakeholder coordination and knowledge sharing through regular dialogues and
joint initiatives; conducting strategic mapping of technology dependencies and
developing metrics for tracking progress on the way to tech sovereignty and
resilience; and advancing policy frameworks that support a sovereign and
competitive European tech landscape. Interested experts and institutions can
express their interest to join here: http://www.etrs.network
About the Bertelsmann Stiftung: Inspiring people. Shaping the future.
The Bertelsmann Stiftung is committed to enabling social participation for
everyone - politically, economically and culturally. Our programs include
Education and the Next Generation, Democracy and Social Cohesion, Digitalization
and the Common Good, Europe's Future, Health, and Sustainable Social Market
Economies. A nonprofit foundation, the Bertelsmann Stiftung was established in
1977 by Reinhard Mohn.
