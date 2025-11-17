Kimbo, the ambassador of Neapolitan coffee excellence in the world, at HostMilano 2025 with new products and its time-honored blends (FOTO)

Napoli, Italy (ots) - Kimbo, a Neapolitan heritage of high-quality coffee

actually available in 100 countries worldwide, once again captivated the

audience at Host Milano 2025, the global hospitality hub, with its brand new and

longstanding coffee lines, a full range of business solutions for the

"out-of-home" settings - from professional whole-bean coffees to single-serving

formats. Events, talks, and tastings focused not only on Kimbo's classics but

also on its new 2025 products, also designed for the international market.



It is no coincidence that Kimbo's exhibition stand, designed to share more than

sixty years of family and business history, was divided into four stylistically

very different thematic areas which, in dialogue with each other, brought the

entire Kimbo world to visitors' attention.





In the first area, dedicated to tasting the Premium Line of coffee beans and

complementary coffee products, Kimbo's new visual identity for the out-of-home

market found its maximum expression with the story of Kimbo's roots and its

three talents: selection, blending, and roasting.



The Specialty area was dedicated to the new "Sapiente" line, handcrafted by

Kimbo Neapolitan Master Roasters in the brand-new microroastery opened within

the historic Melito di Napoli plant. With Sapiente, Kimbo has revolutionized the

world of Specialty coffee with two major innovations: the first is that the line

is composed exclusively of blends from different origins, showcasing the

quintessential Italian art of blending different components to achieve a balance

of flavors that a single origin can hardly provide, especially when brewed as an

espresso; the second is the use of not only Specialty Arabica but also Fine

Robusta, the excellence of the Canephora botanical species, with the goal of

enhancing the latter and finally giving "equal dignity" to the two botanical

species. The Sapiente line comprises three products: "Incanto," 100% Specialty

Arabica, "Stupore," 100% Fine Robusta, and "Mistero," 50% each. These blends

offer extraordinary flavor experiences depending on the coffee extraction

methods used, including V60, Chemex, Neapolitan cuccuma, and more.



The Single-Portion area confirmed the success of the "Le Meraviglie del Gusto"

line - which has its peak value in the Compostable Pod - and the rise of the

line of Nespresso®* Compatible Aluminum Capsules, which offers a true

"barista-like" extraction.



A fourth area, called Casa Rubino, conceived as a cultural hub, hosted several

talk shows aimed at disseminating news and topics related to the world of

coffee. The Rubino family and Kimbo management treated the space like a living

room, with the savoir faire that has always distinguished the ancient and

proverbial Neapolitan cult of hospitality.



But it doesn't end there. A second stand, almost a new format for fine dining,

the "Bar Rubino"-just as the small pastry shop founded in the 1950s in the heart

of the Rione Sanità district was called-exploded the strong theme of local

tradition, a corporate value and family heritage that has always been central to

Kimbo. The bar's undisputed star was the new line-perfect in moka pots, cuccuma

pots, and espresso-"Kimbo Antica Miscela dal 1963," which, after its launch in

large-scale retail outlets, also debuted at Host in a new bean-to-cup version

for the Ho.Re.Ca. sector, offering Kimbo fans around the world an immersive

experience in Neapolitan tradition.



"Bringing new life to our old and precious Antica Miscela, the first created by

brothers Elio, Francesco and Gerardo Rubino, founders of our company, has been a

truly surprising discovery. Not only because it was obtained, already in 1963,

from a blend of only Arabica varieties, but also because it has brought us back

to the loving pursuit of quality that has always distinguished our company,

which still remains a family business, where every resource is 'family'" says

Mario Rubino , Chairman of Kimbo S.p.A. "In Kimbo, we extend the value of care

to both our business partners and customers, a value which reflects the spirit

we strive to pass on in every Kimbo coffee experience."



The synthesis of the two stands once again highlights to Host guests how Kimbo

offers a unique and authentically glocal proposal, inspired by the territory and

dedicated to the world, as demonstrated by the K-Cups and Cold Brew products,

dedicated to one of the most dynamic coffee markets, the United States of

America.



