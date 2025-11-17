Kimbo, the ambassador of Neapolitan coffee excellence in the world, at HostMilano 2025 with new products and its time-honored blends (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsRohstoffevorwärtsKaffee RohstoffvorwärtsNachrichten zu Kaffee
    Napoli, Italy (ots) - Kimbo, a Neapolitan heritage of high-quality coffee
    actually available in 100 countries worldwide, once again captivated the
    audience at Host Milano 2025, the global hospitality hub, with its brand new and
    longstanding coffee lines, a full range of business solutions for the
    "out-of-home" settings - from professional whole-bean coffees to single-serving
    formats. Events, talks, and tastings focused not only on Kimbo's classics but
    also on its new 2025 products, also designed for the international market.

    It is no coincidence that Kimbo's exhibition stand, designed to share more than
    sixty years of family and business history, was divided into four stylistically
    very different thematic areas which, in dialogue with each other, brought the
    entire Kimbo world to visitors' attention.

    In the first area, dedicated to tasting the Premium Line of coffee beans and
    complementary coffee products, Kimbo's new visual identity for the out-of-home
    market found its maximum expression with the story of Kimbo's roots and its
    three talents: selection, blending, and roasting.

    The Specialty area was dedicated to the new "Sapiente" line, handcrafted by
    Kimbo Neapolitan Master Roasters in the brand-new microroastery opened within
    the historic Melito di Napoli plant. With Sapiente, Kimbo has revolutionized the
    world of Specialty coffee with two major innovations: the first is that the line
    is composed exclusively of blends from different origins, showcasing the
    quintessential Italian art of blending different components to achieve a balance
    of flavors that a single origin can hardly provide, especially when brewed as an
    espresso; the second is the use of not only Specialty Arabica but also Fine
    Robusta, the excellence of the Canephora botanical species, with the goal of
    enhancing the latter and finally giving "equal dignity" to the two botanical
    species. The Sapiente line comprises three products: "Incanto," 100% Specialty
    Arabica, "Stupore," 100% Fine Robusta, and "Mistero," 50% each. These blends
    offer extraordinary flavor experiences depending on the coffee extraction
    methods used, including V60, Chemex, Neapolitan cuccuma, and more.

    The Single-Portion area confirmed the success of the "Le Meraviglie del Gusto"
    line - which has its peak value in the Compostable Pod - and the rise of the
    line of Nespresso®* Compatible Aluminum Capsules, which offers a true
    "barista-like" extraction.

    A fourth area, called Casa Rubino, conceived as a cultural hub, hosted several
    talk shows aimed at disseminating news and topics related to the world of
    coffee. The Rubino family and Kimbo management treated the space like a living
    room, with the savoir faire that has always distinguished the ancient and
    proverbial Neapolitan cult of hospitality.

    But it doesn't end there. A second stand, almost a new format for fine dining,
    the "Bar Rubino"-just as the small pastry shop founded in the 1950s in the heart
    of the Rione Sanità district was called-exploded the strong theme of local
    tradition, a corporate value and family heritage that has always been central to
    Kimbo. The bar's undisputed star was the new line-perfect in moka pots, cuccuma
    pots, and espresso-"Kimbo Antica Miscela dal 1963," which, after its launch in
    large-scale retail outlets, also debuted at Host in a new bean-to-cup version
    for the Ho.Re.Ca. sector, offering Kimbo fans around the world an immersive
    experience in Neapolitan tradition.

    "Bringing new life to our old and precious Antica Miscela, the first created by
    brothers Elio, Francesco and Gerardo Rubino, founders of our company, has been a
    truly surprising discovery. Not only because it was obtained, already in 1963,
    from a blend of only Arabica varieties, but also because it has brought us back
    to the loving pursuit of quality that has always distinguished our company,
    which still remains a family business, where every resource is 'family'" says
    Mario Rubino , Chairman of Kimbo S.p.A. "In Kimbo, we extend the value of care
    to both our business partners and customers, a value which reflects the spirit
    we strive to pass on in every Kimbo coffee experience."

    The synthesis of the two stands once again highlights to Host guests how Kimbo
    offers a unique and authentically glocal proposal, inspired by the territory and
    dedicated to the world, as demonstrated by the K-Cups and Cold Brew products,
    dedicated to one of the most dynamic coffee markets, the United States of
    America.

