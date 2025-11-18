Discover the New ASUS IoT PE3000N: A Game-Changer in Tech!
ASUS IoT's PE3000N, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor, is a rugged edge-AI platform designed for high-performance tasks in tough environments, launching Q1 2026, driving innovation and sustainability.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- ASUS IoT has launched the PE3000N, a compact edge-AI platform powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor, offering 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI processing power.
- The PE3000N features a rugged design compliant with MIL-STD-810H, supporting 12-60V input and up to 16 GMSL cameras for operation in harsh environments.
- It includes flexible expansion options with modular I/O and an optional second stack for customizable connectivity and scalable sensor fusion.
- The platform is designed for high-performance AI applications, including generative AI models and real-time video analytics, enabling autonomous operations at the edge.
- PE3000N will officially launch in Q1 2026, with specifications available on the product page and sample inquiries accepted by Q4 2025.
- ASUS IoT aims to provide innovative AI and IoT solutions, enhancing environments across various industries while committing to sustainability and a circular economy.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.