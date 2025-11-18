Technotrans Surges: 68% EBIT Boost in Strong Q3
Technotrans has made impressive strides, showcasing a remarkable 68% increase in EBIT. With its 'Ready for Growth 2030' strategy, the company is on track to achieve ambitious revenue targets. Key sectors like Energy Management and Healthcare are fueling this upward trajectory.
- technotrans increased its EBIT by 68% year on year, with a consolidated revenue rise of 4.6% to €183.5 million.
- The EBIT margin improved significantly to 7.0% from the previous year's 4.3%.
- Free cash flow increased significantly to €8.0 million from €0.2 million the previous year.
- The "Ready for Growth 2030" strategy aims for revenue over €350 million by 2030 and an EBIT margin of 9 to 12%.
- Focus markets such as Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics, and Print drove growth, with notable revenue increases in these areas.
- The Technology segment saw a revenue increase of 6.6% to €138.6 million, with a significant EBIT rise to €5.8 million.
The next important date, Quarterly Report 1-9/2025, at Technotrans is on 18.11.2025.
The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 32,40EUR and was down -0,61 % compared with the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,45EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.
