Technotrans Surges: 68% EBIT Boost in Strong Q3

technotrans increased its EBIT by 68% year on year, with a consolidated revenue rise of 4.6% to €183.5 million.

The EBIT margin improved significantly to 7.0% from the previous year's 4.3%.

Free cash flow increased significantly to €8.0 million from €0.2 million the previous year.

The "Ready for Growth 2030" strategy aims for revenue over €350 million by 2030 and an EBIT margin of 9 to 12%.

Focus markets such as Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics, and Print drove growth, with notable revenue increases in these areas.

The Technology segment saw a revenue increase of 6.6% to €138.6 million, with a significant EBIT rise to €5.8 million.

