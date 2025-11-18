KWS SAAT Unveils Bold Growth Strategy at 2025 Capital Markets Day

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA presented its growth strategy at the Capital Markets Day 2025, focusing on a strategic framework called "Lead. Build. Advance."

The company aims for organic net sales growth of 3-5% per year and an EBITDA margin of 19-21% from 2025 to 2028.

KWS is expanding its market leadership in established crops like sugarbeet and corn, with innovations such as CONVISO SMART and CR+.

The company is developing its infrastructure and product pipeline for vegetable seeds, aiming to commercialize all strategic crops by 2028.

KWS is investing in genome editing and hybridization technologies to accelerate breeding processes and increase yields.

Financially, KWS is well-positioned for growth with low net debt and plans to increase its dividend payout ratio to 25-30% of earnings after taxes.

