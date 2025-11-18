Vienna Int'l Airport Soars: Q1-3/2025 Growth in Passengers & Profit

Flughafen Wien AG reported a 4.0% increase in passenger volume, handling 32.9 million passengers in Q1-3 2025, with Vienna Airport accommodating 24.6 million passengers (+1.9%).

Revenue rose by 6.7% to €845.5 million, with EBITDA increasing by 2.4% to €377.1 million and EBIT up by 3.8% to €278.8 million in the same period.

The Group's net profit improved by 4.2% to €215.7 million, despite rising costs impacting profitability.

Significant investments of around €300 million are planned, including a new hotel with 510 rooms set to open at the end of the year.

In October 2025, the Flughafen Wien Group handled 4.1 million passengers (+6.7%), with Vienna Airport seeing 3.1 million passengers (+3.7%).

The passenger outlook for 2025 remains unchanged, expecting approximately 42 million passengers for the Group and around 32 million for Vienna Airport.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Vienna International Airport is on 18.11.2025.

The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 52,70EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






