Vienna Int'l Airport Soars: Q1-3/2025 Growth in Passengers & Profit
Flughafen Wien AG soared to new heights in 2025, marking a robust increase in passenger volume and financial performance. With 32.9 million passengers and a revenue surge to €845.5 million, the group showcased resilience and strategic growth. Amidst rising costs, the company plans significant investments, including a new hotel, while maintaining a positive passenger outlook.
Foto: Tang Yi - picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency
- Flughafen Wien AG reported a 4.0% increase in passenger volume, handling 32.9 million passengers in Q1-3 2025, with Vienna Airport accommodating 24.6 million passengers (+1.9%).
- Revenue rose by 6.7% to €845.5 million, with EBITDA increasing by 2.4% to €377.1 million and EBIT up by 3.8% to €278.8 million in the same period.
- The Group's net profit improved by 4.2% to €215.7 million, despite rising costs impacting profitability.
- Significant investments of around €300 million are planned, including a new hotel with 510 rooms set to open at the end of the year.
- In October 2025, the Flughafen Wien Group handled 4.1 million passengers (+6.7%), with Vienna Airport seeing 3.1 million passengers (+3.7%).
- The passenger outlook for 2025 remains unchanged, expecting approximately 42 million passengers for the Group and around 32 million for Vienna Airport.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Vienna International Airport is on 18.11.2025.
The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 52,70EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-0,38 %
+1,91 %
+1,14 %
+1,91 %
-1,11 %
+64,81 %
+104,60 %
+147,65 %
+42,50 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte