SFC Energy Sees Strong Q4 Boosted by Defense Orders in Q3/25

SFC Energy AG reported a slight decline in group sales for the first nine months of 2025, totaling EUR 102,709 thousand, compared to EUR 105,190 thousand in the same period of 2024.

The company experienced a significant drop in adjusted EBITDA and EBIT, with margins falling to 10.5% and 4.9% respectively, primarily due to lower sales and unfavorable exchange rate developments.

Despite challenges, SFC Energy AG saw a substantial increase in order intake in Q3/2025, providing a solid basis for a strong fourth quarter, with expectations of a higher proportion of defense business.

The Clean Energy segment experienced a 2.5% decline in sales, influenced by weaker exchange rates and postponed orders in India, while the Clean Power Management segment saw a 2.0% decline due to lower business in the upstream oil and gas industry.

SFC Energy AG's equity ratio remained solid at 73.5% as of 30 September 2025, with a net financial position of EUR 37,606 thousand, reflecting an increase in net working capital.

The company refined its full-year forecast for 2025, expecting sales at the lower end of the target corridor and adjusted EBITDA and EBIT in the lower half of their respective corridors, while maintaining a positive long-term outlook.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at SFC Energy is on 18.11.2025.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 13,440EUR and was down -0,74 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,760EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,38 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.997,70PKT (-0,73 %).





