Gerresheimer, PowerBank Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|PowerBank Corporation
|+9,92 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|Apex Critical Metals Registered
|+6,26 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|SFC Energy
|+2,66 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company
|-10,08 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-10,82 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Leap Therapeutics
|-14,29 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|ParaZero Technologies
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|BayWa
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|Highland Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|Rainbow Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|69
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|69
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Tesla
|40
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|mutares
|38
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|38
|Pharmaindustrie
|TeamViewer
|37
|Informationstechnologie
PowerBank Corporation
Wochenperformance: +2,19 %
Platz 1
Apex Critical Metals Registered
Wochenperformance: +43,54 %
Platz 2
SFC Energy
Wochenperformance: -7,57 %
Platz 3
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company
Wochenperformance: +24,14 %
Platz 4
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -27,28 %
Platz 5
Leap Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +362,77 %
Platz 6
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -20,05 %
Platz 7
ParaZero Technologies
Wochenperformance:
Platz 8
BayWa
Wochenperformance: -41,50 %
Platz 9
Highland Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: -40,19 %
Platz 10
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -33,56 %
Platz 11
Rainbow Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +6,67 %
Platz 12
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +0,58 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -12,32 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -9,07 %
Platz 15
mutares
Wochenperformance: -5,90 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +10,47 %
Platz 17
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -5,45 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte