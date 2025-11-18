    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsM1 Kliniken AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu M1 Kliniken
    M1 Kliniken AG: 11% EBIT Surge, EPS Hits €0.86

    M1 Kliniken AG's financial performance in 2025 highlights strategic growth, with significant gains in the Beauty segment and plans for future expansion.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • M1 Kliniken AG reported an 11% growth in EBIT and achieved earnings per share of EUR 0.86 for the first nine months of 2025.
    • Group revenue increased by 6.7% to EUR 274.3 million, with EBITDA rising by 9% to EUR 28.2 million.
    • The Beauty segment was a key growth driver, with revenue up by 9.5% to EUR 77.8 million and EBIT increasing by 29.7% to EUR 21.1 million.
    • The Trading segment saw a 6% increase in revenue to EUR 196.5 million, but EBIT decreased by 41.4% to EUR 3.4 million.
    • M1 Kliniken AG's subsidiary, HAEMATO AG, signed an agreement to sell HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to the PHOENIX group, subject to antitrust approvals.
    • M1 Kliniken AG plans to expand its clinic network and aims for a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20% by 2029, positioning itself as a leading brand in aesthetic medicine.

    M1 Kliniken

