M1 Kliniken AG: 11% EBIT Surge, EPS Hits €0.86

M1 Kliniken AG reported an 11% growth in EBIT and achieved earnings per share of EUR 0.86 for the first nine months of 2025.

Group revenue increased by 6.7% to EUR 274.3 million, with EBITDA rising by 9% to EUR 28.2 million.

The Beauty segment was a key growth driver, with revenue up by 9.5% to EUR 77.8 million and EBIT increasing by 29.7% to EUR 21.1 million.

The Trading segment saw a 6% increase in revenue to EUR 196.5 million, but EBIT decreased by 41.4% to EUR 3.4 million.

M1 Kliniken AG's subsidiary, HAEMATO AG, signed an agreement to sell HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to the PHOENIX group, subject to antitrust approvals.

M1 Kliniken AG plans to expand its clinic network and aims for a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20% by 2029, positioning itself as a leading brand in aesthetic medicine.

The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 15,350EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,560EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,37 % since publication.





