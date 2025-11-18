Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe Launches Phase 2 of Safety Transformation with dss+
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe (AMP-Europe), a leader
in sustainable metal beverage can packaging, launched the second phase of its
Safety Transformation Programme in partnership with dss+, a global consultancy
and operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries.
This next phase follows a comprehensive safety assessment conducted across
AMP-Europe's 12 European sites and the initial positive feedback from a pilot
implementation in one of the plants in 2024. Through this partnership with dss+,
AMP-Europe is reinforcing its commitment to safety with a structured
transformation programme designed to embed a sustainable safety culture across
all levels of the organisation.
The programme focuses on four key areas:
- Safety Leadership - building leadership capabilities to drive visible and
consistent safety behaviours.
- Employee Risk Awareness & Engagement - empowering employees to recognise and
manage risks proactively.
- Risk Control & Operational Discipline - strengthening controls and routines to
address critical risks.
- Governance & Managerial Processes - enhancing safety governance and aligning
core processes with best-in-class standards.
Over the next 18 months, the programme will be implemented in three waves across
the company's European operations. It includes an initial design step to define
and standardise best practices, followed by leadership coaching, training and
coaching for plant management, and the development of internal champions to
ensure long-term sustainability. Phase 2 of the programme was branded as "We
Care" and officially launched in Q2 2025.
"At Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe, the safety of our people is non-negotiable.
This next phase of our transformation journey reflects our deep commitment to
building a culture where every employee feels empowered and accountable for
safety. Partnering with dss+ enables us to accelerate this change with the
structure, expertise, and support needed to make it sustainable," says Vincent
Lefevre, CEO, Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe .
John Woods, Metals and Mining Director, EMEA at dss+, added:
"We are truly honoured to continue supporting AMP-Europe on this important
journey. It's a privilege to work alongside a team so committed to taking better
care of their people and really embedding safety as core value. We approach this
next phase with humility and enthusiasm, ready to listen, adapt, and help bring
their vision for a safer workplace to life."
About dss+
Additional information is available at https://www.consultdss.com/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823874/dss_logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ardagh-metal-p
ackaging-europe-launches-phase-2-of-safety-transformation-with-dss-302616085.htm
l
Contact:
Milda Rowlinson,
EMEA Marketing and Communications Lead,
dss+,
milda.rowlinson@consultdss.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172870/6160568
OTS: dss+
