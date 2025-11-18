    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDSS AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DSS
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe Launches Phase 2 of Safety Transformation with dss+

    Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe (AMP-Europe), a leader
    in sustainable metal beverage can packaging, launched the second phase of its
    Safety Transformation Programme in partnership with dss+, a global consultancy
    and operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries.

    This next phase follows a comprehensive safety assessment conducted across
    AMP-Europe's 12 European sites and the initial positive feedback from a pilot
    implementation in one of the plants in 2024. Through this partnership with dss+,
    AMP-Europe is reinforcing its commitment to safety with a structured
    transformation programme designed to embed a sustainable safety culture across
    all levels of the organisation.

    The programme focuses on four key areas:

    - Safety Leadership - building leadership capabilities to drive visible and
    consistent safety behaviours.
    - Employee Risk Awareness & Engagement - empowering employees to recognise and
    manage risks proactively.
    - Risk Control & Operational Discipline - strengthening controls and routines to
    address critical risks.
    - Governance & Managerial Processes - enhancing safety governance and aligning
    core processes with best-in-class standards.

    Over the next 18 months, the programme will be implemented in three waves across
    the company's European operations. It includes an initial design step to define
    and standardise best practices, followed by leadership coaching, training and
    coaching for plant management, and the development of internal champions to
    ensure long-term sustainability. Phase 2 of the programme was branded as "We
    Care" and officially launched in Q2 2025.

    "At Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe, the safety of our people is non-negotiable.
    This next phase of our transformation journey reflects our deep commitment to
    building a culture where every employee feels empowered and accountable for
    safety. Partnering with dss+ enables us to accelerate this change with the
    structure, expertise, and support needed to make it sustainable," says Vincent
    Lefevre, CEO, Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe .

    John Woods, Metals and Mining Director, EMEA at dss+, added:

    "We are truly honoured to continue supporting AMP-Europe on this important
    journey. It's a privilege to work alongside a team so committed to taking better
    care of their people and really embedding safety as core value. We approach this
    next phase with humility and enthusiasm, ready to listen, adapt, and help bring
    their vision for a safer workplace to life."

    About dss+

    Additional information is available at https://www.consultdss.com/ .

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823874/dss_logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ardagh-metal-p
    ackaging-europe-launches-phase-2-of-safety-transformation-with-dss-302616085.htm
    l

    Contact:

    Milda Rowlinson,
    EMEA Marketing and Communications Lead,
    dss+,
    milda.rowlinson@consultdss.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172870/6160568
    OTS: dss+




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe Launches Phase 2 of Safety Transformation with dss+ Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe (AMP-Europe), a leader in sustainable metal beverage can packaging, launched the second phase of its Safety Transformation Programme in partnership with dss+, a global consultancy and operational transformation partner …