Gerresheimer: Science Initiative Validates CO2e Reduction Goals
Gerresheimer is forging a path to sustainability with validated CO2e targets, aiming for significant emissions cuts by 2030 and involving suppliers in their climate strategy.
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
- Gerresheimer's CO2e reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and align with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.
- The company aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 52% by 2030 compared to the base year 2019.
- By 2034, Gerresheimer plans to reduce the intensity of selected Scope 3 emissions by 64% compared to the base year 2023.
- By the end of 2029, 65% of Gerresheimer's suppliers are expected to set scientifically based climate targets.
- The SBTi provides a framework for companies to develop scientifically based climate targets, ensuring they contribute to limiting global warming to 1.5 °C.
- Gerresheimer reports annually on its sustainability goals and performance, and its efforts are assessed by international ratings such as CDP, EcoVadis, MSCI, Sustainalytics, and ISS.
The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at Gerresheimer is on 26.02.2026.
