    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAllegion AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Allegion

    ELATEC Introduces DevPack 5.07

    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    A Major Leap Forward in RFID Reader Management and Mobile Integration (FOTO)

    Puchheim (ots) - ELATEC, a leading manufacturer of access technologies,
    specializing in RFID readers and credentials, has released its latest software
    development toolkit, TWN4 DevPack 5.07. The new version delivers faster
    performance, stronger security and greater flexibility for configuring and
    managing RFID readers, enabling flexible and future-proof access solutions.

    "With every DevPack release, our goal is to make life easier for developers,
    system integrators and end users," said Tobias Rasche, Global Head of Product
    Management of ELATEC GmbH. "Version 5.07 takes another big step forward by
    combining deeper diagnostics, broader mobile credential support and
    open-standard interoperability, all in one powerful package. With this
    evolution, our DevPack is now more than a development toolkit-it's a
    comprehensive framework for building secure, flexible, and future-ready
    authentication solutions."

    Future-Proof Mobile and Security Capabilities

    DevPack 5.07 expands ELATEC's support for modern mobile ecosystems, giving
    developers more ways to deliver seamless, secure, and flexible authentication
    experiences. Built-in integration for Orange PackID, Transact and AccessGrid
    eliminates extra setup steps, simplifying deployment of mobile ID solutions for
    campuses, workplaces and customer loyalty programs. New Bluetooth® capabilities
    enable developers to create fully customized mobile ID experiences and integrate
    ELATEC readers effortlessly into existing apps and ecosystems.

    The release also introduces support for PKOC (Public Key Open Credential): an
    open, vendor-neutral standard that aligns perfectly with ELATEC's agnostic
    reader philosophy. PKOC gives customers maximum freedom of choice and stronger
    protection through asymmetric cryptography, creating a more resilient foundation
    for future-ready access systems.

    Additional enhancements include a new API for MIFARE DESFire EV2/EV3 cards,
    giving developers greater flexibility in advanced security and feature
    integration. The PIN-after-card option enables two-factor authentication (2FA)
    with a well-defined authentication process in physical access (PAC)
    environments. It is designed for use with wall readers featuring keypads, such
    as the Secustos. Together, these updates simplify mobile credential deployment
    while raising the bar for security and interoperability across diverse
    applications.

    Smarter Tools for Development and Configuration

    DevPack 5.07 gives developers and integrators faster insight into reader
    performance, greater control over configuration and dramatically shorter update
    cycles. The result: quicker rollouts, easier troubleshooting and lower
    Seite 1 von 2 




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ELATEC Introduces DevPack 5.07 A Major Leap Forward in RFID Reader Management and Mobile Integration (FOTO) ELATEC, a leading manufacturer of access technologies, specializing in RFID readers and credentials, has released its latest software development toolkit, TWN4 DevPack 5.07. The new version delivers faster performance, stronger security and greater …