ELATEC Introduces DevPack 5.07
A Major Leap Forward in RFID Reader Management and Mobile Integration (FOTO)
Puchheim (ots) - ELATEC, a leading manufacturer of access technologies,
specializing in RFID readers and credentials, has released its latest software
development toolkit, TWN4 DevPack 5.07. The new version delivers faster
performance, stronger security and greater flexibility for configuring and
managing RFID readers, enabling flexible and future-proof access solutions.
"With every DevPack release, our goal is to make life easier for developers,
system integrators and end users," said Tobias Rasche, Global Head of Product
Management of ELATEC GmbH. "Version 5.07 takes another big step forward by
combining deeper diagnostics, broader mobile credential support and
open-standard interoperability, all in one powerful package. With this
evolution, our DevPack is now more than a development toolkit-it's a
comprehensive framework for building secure, flexible, and future-ready
authentication solutions."
Future-Proof Mobile and Security Capabilities
DevPack 5.07 expands ELATEC's support for modern mobile ecosystems, giving
developers more ways to deliver seamless, secure, and flexible authentication
experiences. Built-in integration for Orange PackID, Transact and AccessGrid
eliminates extra setup steps, simplifying deployment of mobile ID solutions for
campuses, workplaces and customer loyalty programs. New Bluetooth® capabilities
enable developers to create fully customized mobile ID experiences and integrate
ELATEC readers effortlessly into existing apps and ecosystems.
The release also introduces support for PKOC (Public Key Open Credential): an
open, vendor-neutral standard that aligns perfectly with ELATEC's agnostic
reader philosophy. PKOC gives customers maximum freedom of choice and stronger
protection through asymmetric cryptography, creating a more resilient foundation
for future-ready access systems.
Additional enhancements include a new API for MIFARE DESFire EV2/EV3 cards,
giving developers greater flexibility in advanced security and feature
integration. The PIN-after-card option enables two-factor authentication (2FA)
with a well-defined authentication process in physical access (PAC)
environments. It is designed for use with wall readers featuring keypads, such
as the Secustos. Together, these updates simplify mobile credential deployment
while raising the bar for security and interoperability across diverse
applications.
Smarter Tools for Development and Configuration
DevPack 5.07 gives developers and integrators faster insight into reader
performance, greater control over configuration and dramatically shorter update
cycles. The result: quicker rollouts, easier troubleshooting and lower
