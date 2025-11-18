A Major Leap Forward in RFID Reader Management and Mobile Integration (FOTO)

Puchheim (ots) - ELATEC, a leading manufacturer of access technologies,

specializing in RFID readers and credentials, has released its latest software

development toolkit, TWN4 DevPack 5.07. The new version delivers faster

performance, stronger security and greater flexibility for configuring and

managing RFID readers, enabling flexible and future-proof access solutions.



"With every DevPack release, our goal is to make life easier for developers,

system integrators and end users," said Tobias Rasche, Global Head of Product

Management of ELATEC GmbH. "Version 5.07 takes another big step forward by

combining deeper diagnostics, broader mobile credential support and

open-standard interoperability, all in one powerful package. With this

evolution, our DevPack is now more than a development toolkit-it's a

comprehensive framework for building secure, flexible, and future-ready

authentication solutions."









DevPack 5.07 expands ELATEC's support for modern mobile ecosystems, giving

developers more ways to deliver seamless, secure, and flexible authentication

experiences. Built-in integration for Orange PackID, Transact and AccessGrid

eliminates extra setup steps, simplifying deployment of mobile ID solutions for

campuses, workplaces and customer loyalty programs. New Bluetooth® capabilities

enable developers to create fully customized mobile ID experiences and integrate

ELATEC readers effortlessly into existing apps and ecosystems.



The release also introduces support for PKOC (Public Key Open Credential): an

open, vendor-neutral standard that aligns perfectly with ELATEC's agnostic

reader philosophy. PKOC gives customers maximum freedom of choice and stronger

protection through asymmetric cryptography, creating a more resilient foundation

for future-ready access systems.



Additional enhancements include a new API for MIFARE DESFire EV2/EV3 cards,

giving developers greater flexibility in advanced security and feature

integration. The PIN-after-card option enables two-factor authentication (2FA)

with a well-defined authentication process in physical access (PAC)

environments. It is designed for use with wall readers featuring keypads, such

as the Secustos. Together, these updates simplify mobile credential deployment

while raising the bar for security and interoperability across diverse

applications.



Smarter Tools for Development and Configuration



DevPack 5.07 gives developers and integrators faster insight into reader

performance, greater control over configuration and dramatically shorter update

cycles. The result: quicker rollouts, easier troubleshooting and lower Seite 1 von 2 Seite 2 ►





