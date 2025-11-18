Aurubis & Viscaria Ink Deal for Long-Term Copper Supply Security
Aurubis AG and Viscaria have joined forces in a landmark copper offtake deal, poised to enhance Europe's raw material security while championing sustainability and community development.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Aurubis AG and Viscaria have signed a memorandum of understanding for a long-term copper offtake agreement, covering approximately 50% of Viscaria's copper output.
- The agreement is set to last for an initial eight-year period starting in 2028, with options for extension and adjustments based on production increases.
- The Viscaria mine, located in northern Sweden, aims to produce over 25,000 tons of copper annually with a low carbon footprint due to its proximity to Aurubis plants.
- Both companies emphasize strong ESG commitments, with Viscaria aiming to be among the top 5% of global copper mines for low carbon emissions and responsible production standards.
- The European Commission supports local mining projects to enhance supply chain resilience, making this agreement a significant step towards securing critical raw materials in Europe.
- Viscaria is focused on local community development and sustainability, including the use of carbon-neutral electricity and advanced water treatment facilities at the mine site.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Aurubis is on 04.12.2025.
The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 108,20EUR and was down -1,99 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 107,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,28 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.644,59PKT (-1,14 %).
-2,45 %
-2,40 %
+4,58 %
+14,99 %
+40,28 %
+48,60 %
+75,30 %
+85,42 %
+930,16 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte