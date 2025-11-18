Aurubis & Viscaria Ink Deal for Long-Term Copper Supply Security

Aurubis AG and Viscaria have signed a memorandum of understanding for a long-term copper offtake agreement, covering approximately 50% of Viscaria's copper output.

The agreement is set to last for an initial eight-year period starting in 2028, with options for extension and adjustments based on production increases.

The Viscaria mine, located in northern Sweden, aims to produce over 25,000 tons of copper annually with a low carbon footprint due to its proximity to Aurubis plants.

Both companies emphasize strong ESG commitments, with Viscaria aiming to be among the top 5% of global copper mines for low carbon emissions and responsible production standards.

The European Commission supports local mining projects to enhance supply chain resilience, making this agreement a significant step towards securing critical raw materials in Europe.

Viscaria is focused on local community development and sustainability, including the use of carbon-neutral electricity and advanced water treatment facilities at the mine site.

