DAX, Vanda Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals
|+17,37 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Annovis Bio
|+11,91 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Cadiz
|+8,16 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-12,66 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Verve Group Registered (A)
|-16,07 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|ams-OSRAM
|-17,63 %
|Halbleiter
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|ParaZero Technologies
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Humanoid Global Holdings
|Unterhaltung
|Highland Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|281
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|90
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|63
|Gesundheitswesen
|TeamViewer
|53
|Informationstechnologie
|POET Technologies
|36
|Erneuerbare Energien
|InflaRx
|32
|Biotechnologie
Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +6,22 %
Platz 1
Annovis Bio
Wochenperformance: +37,01 %
Platz 2
Cadiz
Wochenperformance: +30,54 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -27,28 %
Platz 4
Verve Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +2,30 %
Platz 5
ams-OSRAM
Wochenperformance: +0,36 %
Platz 6
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -20,05 %
Platz 7
ParaZero Technologies
Wochenperformance:
Platz 8
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -8,33 %
Platz 9
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -27,28 %
Platz 10
Humanoid Global Holdings
Wochenperformance: -51,11 %
Platz 11
Highland Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: -40,19 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -3,47 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -12,32 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +0,58 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -5,45 %
Platz 16
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -23,71 %
Platz 17
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: -8,39 %
Platz 18
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte