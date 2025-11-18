    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVerve Group Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Verve Group Registered (A)
    DAX, Vanda Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Vanda Pharmaceuticals +17,37 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Annovis Bio +11,91 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Cadiz +8,16 % Erneuerbare Energien Nachrichten
    🟥 DroneShield -12,66 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Verve Group Registered (A) -16,07 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 ams-OSRAM -17,63 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Diginex Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 ParaZero Technologies Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 InnoCan Pharma Corporation Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Humanoid Global Holdings Unterhaltung Nachrichten
      Highland Critical Minerals Rohstoffe Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 281 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 90 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Gerresheimer 63 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 53 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      POET Technologies 36 Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      InflaRx 32 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Vanda Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.