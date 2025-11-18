SKYLOTEC announces planned integration of LIBERVIT SAS to expand tactical access solutions (FOTO)

Neuwied (ots) - SKYLOTEC, a global leader in fall protection, rescue equipment,

and tactical access solutions, has reached an agreement to integrate the French

company LIBERVIT SAS. Through this planned integration, SKYLOTEC will expand its

portfolio to include hydraulic breaching tools for Military, Law Enforcement,

Fire & Rescue and industrial applications. This step continues the company's

growth strategy in the LEAF segment (Law Enforcement and Armed Forces) and

reinforces its position as a World Leader in Tactical Access.



LIBERVIT, headquartered in Perpignan, France, has been developing, producing,

and distributing high-quality hydraulic and mechanical rescue and access tools

for professional users worldwide since 1993. The company specializes in

solutions for rescue services, special operations units, and industrial

applications, serving customers in more than 65 countries through a global

distributor network.





Through the planned integration of LIBERVIT, SKYLOTEC will further strengthen

its position as a global specialist provider of tactical access solutions. The

addition of highly specialized hydraulic access tools complements the existing

portfolio and underlines the brand promise: "We get you there." - reliably

bringing individuals and teams to their objectives, regardless of the challenge.



The integration will operate under the name "SKYLOTEC - Special Operations

Equipment (SOE)." All existing contacts, customer relationships, and operational

structures will remain in place. Logistics, supply chain, invoicing, and service

processes will gradually be coordinated and expanded through SKYLOTEC SOE to

increase efficiency and global availability.



The Perpignan site will remain and is planned to be further developed.

Production, service, and R&D at LIBERVIT will be expanded, while sales,

training, and customer service will gradually be integrated into the SKYLOTEC

SOE structure.



As a manufacturer, SKYLOTEC - SOE is unique: With hydraulic and mechanical

breaching technology, battery-powered winches for military and law enforcement

operations, and climbing and boarding equipment for maritime, alpine, and urban

applications, no other company offers a comparable range of solutions. This

offering is complemented by specialized training programs for military, police,

fire, and rescue services.



The planned integration with LIBERVIT is a strategic step for SKYLOTEC to

strengthen its position as a leading provider of tactical access solutions. The

collaboration of the two companies will enable the development of powerful,

innovative, and safe solutions that optimally support customers worldwide under

the most demanding conditions.



