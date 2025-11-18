    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    SKYLOTEC announces planned integration of LIBERVIT SAS to expand tactical access solutions (FOTO)

    Neuwied (ots) - SKYLOTEC, a global leader in fall protection, rescue equipment,
    and tactical access solutions, has reached an agreement to integrate the French
    company LIBERVIT SAS. Through this planned integration, SKYLOTEC will expand its
    portfolio to include hydraulic breaching tools for Military, Law Enforcement,
    Fire & Rescue and industrial applications. This step continues the company's
    growth strategy in the LEAF segment (Law Enforcement and Armed Forces) and
    reinforces its position as a World Leader in Tactical Access.

    LIBERVIT, headquartered in Perpignan, France, has been developing, producing,
    and distributing high-quality hydraulic and mechanical rescue and access tools
    for professional users worldwide since 1993. The company specializes in
    solutions for rescue services, special operations units, and industrial
    applications, serving customers in more than 65 countries through a global
    distributor network.

    Through the planned integration of LIBERVIT, SKYLOTEC will further strengthen
    its position as a global specialist provider of tactical access solutions. The
    addition of highly specialized hydraulic access tools complements the existing
    portfolio and underlines the brand promise: "We get you there." - reliably
    bringing individuals and teams to their objectives, regardless of the challenge.

    The integration will operate under the name "SKYLOTEC - Special Operations
    Equipment (SOE)." All existing contacts, customer relationships, and operational
    structures will remain in place. Logistics, supply chain, invoicing, and service
    processes will gradually be coordinated and expanded through SKYLOTEC SOE to
    increase efficiency and global availability.

    The Perpignan site will remain and is planned to be further developed.
    Production, service, and R&D at LIBERVIT will be expanded, while sales,
    training, and customer service will gradually be integrated into the SKYLOTEC
    SOE structure.

    As a manufacturer, SKYLOTEC - SOE is unique: With hydraulic and mechanical
    breaching technology, battery-powered winches for military and law enforcement
    operations, and climbing and boarding equipment for maritime, alpine, and urban
    applications, no other company offers a comparable range of solutions. This
    offering is complemented by specialized training programs for military, police,
    fire, and rescue services.

    The planned integration with LIBERVIT is a strategic step for SKYLOTEC to
    strengthen its position as a leading provider of tactical access solutions. The
    collaboration of the two companies will enable the development of powerful,
    innovative, and safe solutions that optimally support customers worldwide under
    the most demanding conditions.

