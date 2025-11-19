    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SPSS IFC Exceeds Goals, Gears Up for Stock Market Debut

    The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial has shattered expectations for 2024/2025, showcasing remarkable financial prowess and strategic growth.

    SPSS IFC Exceeds Goals, Gears Up for Stock Market Debut
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial (SPSS IFC) exceeded its strategic objectives for the 2024/2025 financial year, achieving a significant reduction in the loan-to-value ratio from 40.7% to 26.3%.
    • Total income increased by 14.9%, while total expenses decreased by 12.6%, resulting in a 37% rise in net income to CHF 17.2 million.
    • The dividend per unit certificate was raised to CHF 5.00, maintaining a payout ratio of 87%, with a cumulative return on investment of 6.4%.
    • The fund's property portfolio grew by CHF 32 million to CHF 463 million, with vacancies stabilizing below 2%.
    • The SPSS IFC outperformed the SWIIT index by 15.9 percentage points since its launch, with unit certificate prices rising from CHF 98.00 to CHF 111.00.
    • The fund is set to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 9 December 2025, expanding access to private investors and continuing its focus on high-yield properties.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    SPSS IFC Exceeds Goals, Gears Up for Stock Market Debut The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial has shattered expectations for 2024/2025, showcasing remarkable financial prowess and strategic growth.