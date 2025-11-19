SPSS IFC Exceeds Goals, Gears Up for Stock Market Debut
The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial has shattered expectations for 2024/2025, showcasing remarkable financial prowess and strategic growth.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial (SPSS IFC) exceeded its strategic objectives for the 2024/2025 financial year, achieving a significant reduction in the loan-to-value ratio from 40.7% to 26.3%.
- Total income increased by 14.9%, while total expenses decreased by 12.6%, resulting in a 37% rise in net income to CHF 17.2 million.
- The dividend per unit certificate was raised to CHF 5.00, maintaining a payout ratio of 87%, with a cumulative return on investment of 6.4%.
- The fund's property portfolio grew by CHF 32 million to CHF 463 million, with vacancies stabilizing below 2%.
- The SPSS IFC outperformed the SWIIT index by 15.9 percentage points since its launch, with unit certificate prices rising from CHF 98.00 to CHF 111.00.
- The fund is set to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 9 December 2025, expanding access to private investors and continuing its focus on high-yield properties.
