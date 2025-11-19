Kapsch TrafficCom: H1 2025/26 Results Unveiled!

Revenue declined by 27% from EUR 275 million to EUR 200 million in the first half of 2025/26.

A settlement agreement with the Federal Republic of Germany contributed EUR 23 million to earnings, improving EBIT to EUR 10 million.

The equity ratio increased to 23%, while the gearing ratio rose to 117%.

The tolling segment contributed 72% to total revenues, with a 29% decline, while the traffic management segment contributed 28%, with a 21% decline.

The Americas region accounted for 52% of total revenue, despite revenue declines in all regions: EMEA by 37%, Americas by 18%, and APAC by 20%.

Kapsch TrafficCom introduced the world's first series-ready connected vehicle tolling system in the USA, marking a technological milestone.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 19.11.2025.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 6,1300EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.

41 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,1400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.





