Kapsch TrafficCom: H1 2025/26 Results Unveiled!

- Revenue declined by 27% from EUR 275 million to EUR 200 million in the first half of 2025/26.
- A settlement agreement with the Federal Republic of Germany contributed EUR 23 million to earnings, improving EBIT to EUR 10 million.
- The equity ratio increased to 23%, while the gearing ratio rose to 117%.
- The tolling segment contributed 72% to total revenues, with a 29% decline, while the traffic management segment contributed 28%, with a 21% decline.
- The Americas region accounted for 52% of total revenue, despite revenue declines in all regions: EMEA by 37%, Americas by 18%, and APAC by 20%.
- Kapsch TrafficCom introduced the world's first series-ready connected vehicle tolling system in the USA, marking a technological milestone.
The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 6,1300EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous
day.
41 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,1400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.
