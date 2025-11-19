    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKapsch TrafficCom AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Kapsch TrafficCom
    Kapsch TrafficCom: H1 2025/26 Results Unveiled!

    Kapsch TrafficCom navigated a challenging first half of 2025/26 with a 27% revenue dip, yet technological innovations and strategic settlements marked a transformative period, underscoring resilience and forward momentum.

    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenue declined by 27% from EUR 275 million to EUR 200 million in the first half of 2025/26.
    • A settlement agreement with the Federal Republic of Germany contributed EUR 23 million to earnings, improving EBIT to EUR 10 million.
    • The equity ratio increased to 23%, while the gearing ratio rose to 117%.
    • The tolling segment contributed 72% to total revenues, with a 29% decline, while the traffic management segment contributed 28%, with a 21% decline.
    • The Americas region accounted for 52% of total revenue, despite revenue declines in all regions: EMEA by 37%, Americas by 18%, and APAC by 20%.
    • Kapsch TrafficCom introduced the world's first series-ready connected vehicle tolling system in the USA, marking a technological milestone.

