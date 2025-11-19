Almonty Industries, Zhaojin Mining Industry Company (H) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Zhaojin Mining Industry Company (H)
|+6,76 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|sino
|+4,52 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|DeFi Technologies
|+3,86 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Ibiden
|-6,57 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Xiaomi
|-8,34 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Plug Power
|-19,00 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DeFi Technologies
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|99
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|74
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Atos
|37
|Informationstechnologie
|POET Technologies
|36
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Tesla
|33
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Verve Group Registered (A)
|31
|Informationstechnologie
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company (H)
Wochenperformance: -4,82 %
Platz 1
sino
Wochenperformance: +3,70 %
Platz 2
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: -36,92 %
Platz 3
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: -14,67 %
Platz 4
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -12,57 %
Platz 5
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: -32,71 %
Platz 6
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -9,46 %
Platz 7
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: -36,92 %
Platz 8
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +9,57 %
Platz 9
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -12,57 %
Platz 10
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -38,97 %
Platz 11
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: -32,71 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,97 %
Platz 13
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -7,54 %
Platz 14
Atos
Wochenperformance: -3,93 %
Platz 15
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -18,40 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -9,44 %
Platz 17
Verve Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -19,36 %
Platz 18
