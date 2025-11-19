PFISTERER's 2025 Surge: Earnings & Orders Soar in 9 Months
PFISTERER's financial results shine with a 33.6% rise in order intake and a 67.2% surge in net income, forecasting robust growth for 2025.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Order intake increased by 33.6% to €431.3 million, with a record order backlog of €338.7 million, up 46.0%.
- Revenue rose by 14.5% to €326.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 27.7% to €61.0 million.
- Net income surged by 67.2% to €35.2 million.
- Strong performance in Q3 with revenue up 25.5% to €113.1 million and adjusted EBITDA up 67.0% to €21.5 million.
- Equity increased to €185.4 million, with a cash balance of €65.6 million, bolstered by a successful IPO in May 2025.
- PFISTERER expects continued strong growth in revenue and order intake for the full year 2025, aiming for an adjusted EBITDA margin in the high teens.
The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q3), at Pfisterer Holding is on 19.11.2025.
The price of Pfisterer Holding at the time of the news was 73,35EUR and was up +1,59 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 73,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.
