PFISTERER's 2025 Surge: Earnings & Orders Soar in 9 Months

Order intake increased by 33.6% to €431.3 million, with a record order backlog of €338.7 million, up 46.0%.

Revenue rose by 14.5% to €326.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 27.7% to €61.0 million.

Net income surged by 67.2% to €35.2 million.

Strong performance in Q3 with revenue up 25.5% to €113.1 million and adjusted EBITDA up 67.0% to €21.5 million.

Equity increased to €185.4 million, with a cash balance of €65.6 million, bolstered by a successful IPO in May 2025.

PFISTERER expects continued strong growth in revenue and order intake for the full year 2025, aiming for an adjusted EBITDA margin in the high teens.

