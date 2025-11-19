Sto SE's 9-Month 2025 Turnover Drops 1.5% YoY
Sto SE & Co. KGaA navigated a challenging 2025 with a slight turnover dip, steady earnings, and strategic investments, despite a sluggish German construction market.
Foto: Patrick Seeger - dpa
- Sto SE & Co. KGaA's group-wide turnover in the first nine months of 2025 decreased by 1.5% compared to the previous year.
- The construction industry in Germany has not shown the expected positive momentum, contributing to subdued demand.
- Consolidated earnings remained roughly at the same level as the previous year, despite challenging market conditions.
- The workforce was reduced by 212 employees, totaling 5,575 employees as of September 2025.
- The company confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting consolidated turnover of EUR 1.57 billion and EBIT between EUR 51 million and EUR 71 million.
- Investments in property, plant, and equipment amounted to EUR 29.9 million, focusing on new production facilities and digital transformation initiatives.
The price of STO at the time of the news was 115,70EUR and was up +1,22 % compared with the previous day.
2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 115,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.882,52PKT (+0,49 %).
