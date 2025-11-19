    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    Flydubai bestellt weitere 75 Boeing-Jets

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Flydubai bestellt 75 Boeing 737 Max Jets vorläufig.
    • Kaufoptionen für weitere 75 Maschinen vereinbart.
    • Vorherige Bestellung: 150 Airbus A321neo Jets.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    DUBAI (dpa-AFX) - Der arabische Billigflieger Flydubai kauft einen Tag nach seinem Großauftrag für Airbus auch bei seinem Stammlieferanten Boeing ein. Die staatliche Fluggesellschaft unterschrieb nun einen Vorvertrag über 75 Mittelstreckenjets vom Typ 737 Max, wie sie am Mittwoch auf der Luftfahrtmesse in Dubai mitteilte. Hinzu kommen Kaufoptionen über 75 weitere Maschinen.

    Die fest bestellten Jets haben den Angaben zufolge nach Listenpreisen einen Wert von 13 Milliarden US-Dollar (11,2 Mrd Euro). Allerdings sind bei Flugzeugkäufen hohe Rabatte üblich, besonders bei Großbestellungen oder wenig gefragten Modellen.

    Am Dienstag hatte Flydubai erstmals Flugzeuge vom weltgrößten Hersteller Airbus bestellt - und zwar gleich 150 Exemplare vom Typ A321neo. Bisher betreibt der staatliche Billigflieger des arabischen Emirats Dubai eine reine Boeing-Flotte./stw/mis

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,27 % und einem Kurs von 164,2 auf Tradegate (19. November 2025, 10:34 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -3,63 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,11 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 161,39 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 231,57EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Airbus Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 205,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 245,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +0,49 %/+20,10 % bedeutet.




    dpa-AFX
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
