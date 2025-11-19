PIERER Mobility: KTM's New Strong Owner Boosts Future Potential

Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. has acquired Pierer Bajaj AG, gaining control over KTM and its parent company, PIERER Mobility AG.

The acquisition was finalized on November 18, 2025, after receiving regulatory approvals, with Bajaj Auto B.V. now owning 74.9% of PIERER Mobility AG.

PIERER Mobility AG will be renamed Bajaj Mobility AG, and the Supervisory Board has been restructured with new members from Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto has a long-standing relationship with KTM, having previously invested €800 million to ensure its future in May 2025.

The new ownership aims to leverage synergies between Bajaj and KTM to enhance sales and reduce inventory, with expectations of a significant increase in motorcycle sales in the second half of 2025.

KTM will maintain its Austrian identity and independent management, focusing on innovation and quality in the motorcycle industry.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 15,460EUR and was up +2,25 % compared with the previous day.





