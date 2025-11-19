Cherry SE: Business Segment Sale in the Works
Cherry SE is set to redefine its future by selling a key business segment, a strategic move to enhance financial health and focus on growth.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE's Management Board has decided to initiate a merger and acquisition (M&A) process for the sale of one of its two business segments: "Digital Health & Solutions" or "Peripherals."
- The "Digital Health & Solutions" segment includes e-health terminals, mobile devices, firmware, software, and cloud solutions.
- The "Peripherals" segment consists of gaming devices and various office, industrial, and security peripherals.
- The decision to sell is driven by ongoing financial constraints despite previous restructuring efforts.
- Proceeds from the sale are intended to reduce liabilities and provide financial resources for the remaining business segment's growth plans.
- The announcement was made by Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Board, on November 19, 2025.
The next important date, The translation of "Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung" to English is "Extraordinary General Meeting.", at Cherry is on 20.11.2025.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,5960EUR and was up +1,02 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,5920EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,67 % since publication.
