Cherry SE Launches M&A Process to Sell Business Segment
Cherry SE is embarking on a strategic journey, exploring the sale of one of its key business segments. Faced with financial challenges, the company considers divesting either its 'Digital Health & Solutions' or 'Peripherals' segment. Founded in 1953, Cherry SE is set to discuss these plans at a virtual meeting on November 20, 2025.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE has initiated an M&A process for the potential divestment of one of its two business segments: "Digital Health & Solutions" or "Peripherals."
- The "Digital Health & Solutions" segment includes e-health terminals, mobile devices, firmware, software, and cloud solutions, while the "Peripherals" segment encompasses a range of input devices for various applications.
- The decision to pursue divestment is driven by ongoing financial constraints despite previous restructuring efforts.
- Proceeds from the sale are intended to reduce liabilities and support the growth plans of the remaining business segment.
- A virtual extraordinary general meeting will be held on November 20, 2025, to discuss the loss of half of Cherry SE's registered share capital and provide details on the M&A plans.
- Cherry SE, founded in 1953, is a global manufacturer of computer input devices and digital healthcare solutions, with operational headquarters in Germany and multiple international locations.
