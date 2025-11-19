Cherry SE Launches M&A Process to Sell Business Segment

Cherry SE has initiated an M&A process for the potential divestment of one of its two business segments: "Digital Health & Solutions" or "Peripherals."

The "Digital Health & Solutions" segment includes e-health terminals, mobile devices, firmware, software, and cloud solutions, while the "Peripherals" segment encompasses a range of input devices for various applications.

The decision to pursue divestment is driven by ongoing financial constraints despite previous restructuring efforts.

Proceeds from the sale are intended to reduce liabilities and support the growth plans of the remaining business segment.

A virtual extraordinary general meeting will be held on November 20, 2025, to discuss the loss of half of Cherry SE's registered share capital and provide details on the M&A plans.

Cherry SE, founded in 1953, is a global manufacturer of computer input devices and digital healthcare solutions, with operational headquarters in Germany and multiple international locations.

The next important date, Extraordinary General Meeting, at Cherry is on 20.11.2025.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,6030EUR and was up +2,20 % compared with the previous day.






