DAX, SEMrush Holdings Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SEMrush Holdings Registered (A)
|+74,36 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Sigma Lithium Corporation
|+32,59 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Graphite One
|+20,33 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Wix.com
|-13,91 %
|Internet
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-20,38 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Agios Pharmaceuticals
|-47,72 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Humanoid Global Holdings
|Unterhaltung
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|OverActive Media
|Printmedien
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|229
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|90
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|85
|Sonstige Technologie
|TeamViewer
|62
|Informationstechnologie
|Tesla
|49
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Xiaomi
|42
|Hardware
SEMrush Holdings Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -9,92 %
Wochenperformance: -9,92 %
Platz 1
Sigma Lithium Corporation
Wochenperformance: +41,72 %
Wochenperformance: +41,72 %
Platz 2
Graphite One
Wochenperformance: +1,69 %
Wochenperformance: +1,69 %
Platz 3
Wix.com
Wochenperformance: -3,04 %
Wochenperformance: -3,04 %
Platz 4
Platz 5
Agios Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +4,76 %
Wochenperformance: +4,76 %
Platz 6
Humanoid Global Holdings
Wochenperformance: -65,59 %
Wochenperformance: -65,59 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,97 %
Wochenperformance: -11,97 %
Platz 8
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +0,51 %
Wochenperformance: +0,51 %
Platz 9
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: -32,71 %
Wochenperformance: -32,71 %
Platz 10
OverActive Media
Wochenperformance: +10,12 %
Wochenperformance: +10,12 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -4,41 %
Wochenperformance: -4,41 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,97 %
Wochenperformance: -11,97 %
Platz 14
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -7,54 %
Wochenperformance: -7,54 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -9,44 %
Wochenperformance: -9,44 %
Platz 17
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -12,57 %
Wochenperformance: -12,57 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte