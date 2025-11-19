Discover 4finance's 9-Month Results Unveiled!
4finance Holding S.A. stands strong with €44.6 million in net profit, expanding its reach in new markets while navigating leadership transitions.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- 4finance Holding S.A. reported a net profit of €44.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €142.6 million for the nine months ending 30 September 2025.
- Interest income increased by 10% year-on-year to €358.9 million, while the cost to income ratio improved to 38.3%.
- Online loan issuance was resilient at €388.7 million, despite an 8% year-on-year decline, with significant growth in new markets like the UK and Georgia.
- The Group's net receivables rose by 14% to €1,499.0 million, and the gross NPL ratio was 9.8% as of 30 September 2025.
- The sale of TBI Bank is progressing, pending final regulatory approvals, and the Group maintains a robust liquidity position with €47.7 million in cash.
- CFO James Etherington will step down in January 2026, with a succession process currently underway.
