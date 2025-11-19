Discover 4finance's 9-Month Results Unveiled!

    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärts4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 05/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu 4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 05/28
    • 4finance Holding S.A. reported a net profit of €44.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €142.6 million for the nine months ending 30 September 2025.
    • Interest income increased by 10% year-on-year to €358.9 million, while the cost to income ratio improved to 38.3%.
    • Online loan issuance was resilient at €388.7 million, despite an 8% year-on-year decline, with significant growth in new markets like the UK and Georgia.
    • The Group's net receivables rose by 14% to €1,499.0 million, and the gross NPL ratio was 9.8% as of 30 September 2025.
    • The sale of TBI Bank is progressing, pending final regulatory approvals, and the Group maintains a robust liquidity position with €47.7 million in cash.
    • CFO James Etherington will step down in January 2026, with a succession process currently underway.


